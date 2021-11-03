ICOPER Rigging Code Up for Review

ICOPER, the International Code of Practice for Entertainment Rigging, is up for reassessment and industry comments are requested.

Brooklyn, NY (November 3, 2021)—ICOPER, the International Code of Practice for Entertainment Rigging, was created in 2017 by various organizations around the world to provide a model code of rigging practice with a focus on arena rigging. The code undergoes a comment and review cycle every four years to ensure it remains up-to-date, reflecting changing work practices, technology and terminology. The current comment period is now open and the authors of the code are requesting detailed comments from the rigging industry.

The practices described in ICOPER are intended to provide a universal foundation for those engaged in planning, managing and executing entertainment rigging. ICOPER also provides guidelines for those who wish to develop policy, design training content or help establish certification criteria.

Since ICOPER was published in 2017, it has been downloaded by more than 1,100 people located in 59 different countries. It has been translated into Traditional Chinese and Polish, with additional translations underway in Italian, Korean, Norwegian, Romanian and Russian.

Copies of the current version of ICOPER and the Excel form for submitting comments can be downloaded from www.esta.org/icoper. Commenters can also email [email protected] to request a form be emailed to them.

Completed comment forms should be emailed to [email protected] and must be received by December 10, 2021.