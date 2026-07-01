Keeping It Simple on the Snipe Hunt Tour

Lexington, KY (July 1, 2026)—Sound Image, a Clair Global brand, is carrying a DiGiCo Quantum338 as the monitor console on Tyler Childers’ Snipe Hunt Tour.

Cory Benson has been Childers’ monitor engineer for three and a half years, beginning with the Kentucky-born-and-raised singer-songwriter’s Send in the Hounds Tour. “What first drew me to the Quantum was a tossup between the superficial and the real-world applications. I’m a sucker for aesthetics, and the Q338 is such a stunning console—the layout, the colors, the size and those fantastic screens,” he says.

“On the more practical side, the Nodal Processing was a gamechanger. As a monitor engineer, you can find yourself cluttering up your fader banks with duplicated channels for specific sends. Being able to handle the individual sends from one channel allows me to keep my layouts simple and clean. Besides the fader bank cleanliness that Nodal Processing provides me, the safety net of my show lives in the macros. I’ve mixed on other desks, but nobody does macros better than DiGiCo. The layout and functionality are top-notch on the Q338.”

Benson describes his Snipe Hunt Tour monitoring setup as “pretty simple,” with the DiGiCo desk controlling two SD-Racks loaded with 32-bit mic pres and analog output cards. He’s also utilizing two DiGiGrid MGBs to pull MADI into his recording computer.

Childers’ latest studio record, Snipe Hunter, ranges from Appalachian folk and gospel music to psychedelia and experimental rock, and on his current Snipe Hunt Tour, which kicked off in Dallas on April 23, he’s backed up by his raucous seven-piece band, The Food Stamps.

From his typical position at stage left, Benson is supplying eight stereo IEM mixes for the band, along with five stereo IEM mixes for the backline techs, one stereo IEM VIP mix, and up to three stereo IEM mixes for guest sit-ins, potentially bringing the total to 17 on a busy day.

“I also send a backup stereo mix to a hardwired pack for our drummer, Rod, and a feedback wedge for our guitarist, James, which is only used for a few of his solos since all our amps are upstage of the risers.”