Audio Team Sounds Off on ACM Awards Tech

Frisco, TX (June 4, 2024)—The 59th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, broadcast live on Amazon, combined artists from the country and pop worlds in a series of duets while also featuring the likes of Lainey Wilson, this year’s entertainer of the year award winner.

To deliver the unique pairings and performances, the show’s audio team used Shure’s Axient digital wireless microphone system and PSM 100 in-ear personal monitoring system. Gwen Stefani and Thomas Rhett used Shure’s newest microphone platform, Nexadyne with Revonic dual transducer technology, during their duet. The award show’s audio equipment was supplied by ATK, and the antenna infrastructure and RF coordination were managed by Soundtronics.

“At high-stakes, live broadcast events like the Academy of Country Music Awards, Shure Axient Digital and PSM 1000 always deliver, despite the challenging RF environment and high channel count. With Wireless Workbench, frequency planning and coordination is seamless, saving time and energy when it matters most,” says Steve Vaughn, the event’s RF coordinator. “We had two instances of Wireless Workbench set up on both sides of the stage, so A2s could monitor frequencies throughout the show as well.”

Barry Warwick handled the FOH production mix while Jeff Peterson oversaw the FOH music mix. The production broadcast mix was helmed by Mark King, along with music mixers Eric Schilling and Biff Dawes. Tom Pesa and Andres Arango handled the monitors.

Arango says, “PSM 1000 is still the number-one choice and still the most requested IEM for award shows.” Overall, 120 P10R bodypack receivers were deployed.

Trey Smith, FOH mixer for Thomas Rhett, comments, “The Nexadyne 8/C capsule has quickly become a valuable tool for our show. Its rejection and balanced response provide confidence that Thomas Rhett’s voice will be represented consistently each night, even in challenging situations.”

For their duet of “Think I’m in Love with You,” Chris Stapleton sang into a vintage SM58 while Dua Lipa performed with a Shure KSM11. Entertainer of the Year winner, Lainey Wilson, performed “God Blessed Texas” and “Hang Tight Honey” with the SM58. Tigirlily Gold performed “I Tried a Ring On” and Parker McCollum performed “Burn it Down’ with SM58s.

In total, the awards show relied on 11 Shure AD4Q four-channel digital wireless receivers, a Shure AD4D two-channel digital wireless receiver, and three Shure UR4D dual wireless receivers.