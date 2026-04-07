Blake Shelton, Zac Brown Band Bet on Spectera in Vegas

Both Blake Shelton and The Zac Brown Band recently used Spectera to wrangle RF on their respective Las Vegas residencies inside Caesar's Palace and Sphere.

Las Vegas, NV (April 7, 2026)—Blake Shelton and Zac Brown Band recently met the RF challenges at their respective Las Vegas residencies at Caesar’s Palace and Sphere by deploying Sennheiser’s Spectera wideband bidirectional wireless system.

For Andy Hill, veteran monitor manager for Zac Brown Band, the move to Spectera was a strategic necessity to reclaim “breathing room” in a crowded airwave landscape. By consolidating all in-ear monitor mixes into two RF channels, the production was able to maintain a massive channel density while leaving space for other critical narrowband wireless needs.

“We have been trying to get as many mixes as we can in as small of an RF space as possible,” Hill said. “With Spectera, we fit everything—all of the in-ears—within just two RF channels. That let us have a lot more space for all the narrowband RF coordination required for a show of this scale.”

Across town, Brad Baisley, monitor engineer for Blake Shelton’s residency at Caesar’s Palace, oversaw the deployment of a Spectera system during an intensive run where consistency was paramount.

“I’ve been in Nashville since the late 90s and have seen significant change in how we handle audio. Progress like this is unheard of,” Baisley said. “The installation worked perfectly in Vegas recently for the residency at Caesar’s Palace with Blake Shelton. There were no sound issues, no technical issues, just happy performers and happy audience members.”

“The RF performance is generally much better because there are no whisps and pops, which can be annoying to most performers,” Hill noted, regarding the switch from traditional setups. “It’s substantially faster to deploy on a daily basis once the system is set up—and being able to see if people’s belt packs are on and connected from the software is incredibly handy at the beginning of a show.”