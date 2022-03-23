British Music Embassy Rocks at SXSW

Austin, TX (March 23, 2022)—SXSW rolled out last week with thousands of artists, industry pros and music fans filling the streets of Austin in search of the next big thing. Many likely found it at the British Music Embassy Cedar Street Courtyard this year, which fielded a steady stream of UK acts, appropriately mixed on consoles from like UK-based Allen & Heath.

Provided by Texas-based Epicenter Productions and supported by UK-based live events campus Production Park, the BME Cedar Street Courtyard featured a trio of Allen & Heath dLive consoles. A S5000 was at FOH, a connected S5000 also covered monitors, and a compact dLive CTi1500 provided production and continuity functionality. Powered by a trio of MixRacks (one DM64 and two DM0), gigaACE cards provided 96 kHz 128×128 interconnects alongside Waves and Dante options as needed. A DX32 96 kHz Modular Expander housed 16 channels of the company’s PRIME preamp inputs. A total of 16 channels of PRIME output channels were nestled within the DX32 frame, and an Allen & Heath SQ-5 served up a broadcast mix feed of the various acts throughout the duration of the event.

“The dLive source expander and dual threshold expander tools really were put to use at the BME this year,” noted Jez Dabbs, subfrantic audio specialist and FOH engineer. “The gates and presets that were already in the dLive are amazing and the new DEEP plugins from the V1.9 update took things to the next level. We’re getting it to sound better and better all the time. We were also amazed at the stability of the desks. We rarely turned them off in the last week and even with all the dust and the rounds of different engineers and show files and setups, everything was rock solid.”

With 13 of The Austin Chronicle’s “101 Essential Acts at SXSW” performing throughout the week at the British Music Embassy Stage, the venue is a key outlet for scoping out upcoming bands and musical trends. “Getting a chance to do our part to support up and coming acts from a wide variety of genres via the British Music Embassy Stage is really amazing,” said Allen & Heath USA Marketing Manager Jeff Hawley. “Not only was the festival a great way to get media attention for musicians and artists of all types from around the world, but we, of course, got to shine a light on the technical crew and the support staff and live sound companies doing such great work on the ground in Austin and the touring engineers who are out with the bands ensuring the shows sound their best. We always come away from the event with new friends and great connections being made and the 2022 run was extra special as we returned in person in a big way for everyone.”

Content from the British Music Embassy Cedar Street Courtyard can be found at the Allen & Heath @ SXSW 2022 webpage.