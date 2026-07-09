ESP Treats the Knicks to a Sonorous Welcome Home

Eastern State Productions tackled all the audio duties when the NBA champion New York Knicks were presented with keys to the city.

New York, NY (July 9, 2026)—It’s been a few weeks but all of New York City is still aglow in the wake of the New York Knicks winning the 2026 NBA Finals. Ending the 53-year drought for the team, the Knicks were honored with an old-fashioned tickertape parade up Broadway, culminating in a raucous ceremony at New York City Hall, complete with a live performance by Alicia Keys and Mayor Zohran Mamdani presenting the team with keys to the city.

Taking audio duties for the high-profile ceremony was Eastern Stage Productions of New York (ESP). Faced with covering a wide stage and audience area in front of City Hall, ESP deployed a Coda Audio system that used both ground-stacked and flown elements.

ESP owner Bill Danilczyk notes, “I chose the Coda Audio system for the Knicks celebration because of its clean and clear coherency, phase alignment, high output, and small footprint, amongst other benefits. These features made it the perfect system to work with for an application like this.”

At the ceremony, the stage was bookended by two main hangs, each featuring four AiRay and a half-dozen CiRay units each, along with pairs of SCP-F 2 x18” subwoofers per side. Around the site were seven groundstacks, each comprised of three AiRays and a single SC2-F 2 x 15” bass extension.

Rounding things out were four HOPS8T (high output point source) used as fills for the dais, along with two Hops8 as backstage fills, a pair of Hops12 as center fills, eight Coda N-Ray line array units to cover the side seating area, and an additional 10 SCP-F deployed for even low end coverage.

Given the multitude of people on the stage, monitoring was handled with Cue Four 3-way stage monitors, and the whole system was powered by a dozen Coda Audio Linus14d 4-channel DSP amplifiers.