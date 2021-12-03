Focusrite, SSL Team for System T Control of RedNet MP8R

Los Angeles, CA (December 3, 2021)—Focusrite has collaborated with Solid State Logic to allow the Focusrite RedNet MP8R mic preamp to be remotely controlled directly from the SSL System T console.

“The Focusrite RedNet MP8R is one of our highest quality mic pres,” says Focusrite Pro product manager Cameron Stevenson. “Its front panel and software control aspects make it very valuable in a live or studio environment where you might want to adjust the gain or set any of the parameters on stage or in studio.” However, when working with a console, says Stevenson, a lot of engineers prefer working from a single platform as opposed to having studio control room or FOH control of the preamp parameters by way of RedNet control on a computer.

“To streamline that workflow,” says Cameron, “we collaborated with SSL to allow the SSL System T console to seamlessly control our RedNet MP8R mic pre and all its parameters directly from the console. This simplifies workflow, allowing engineers to focus on their mix instead of worrying about the technology behind it.”

Along with direct console control, a paired SSL system T console can store and recall MP8R parameters with console scenes and showfiles.

The RedNet MP8R is a 1U, eight-channel remote-controlled mic pre and A-D interface for any Dante audio-over-IP network, featuring network and power supply redundancy. The MP8R’s automatic gain compensation feature allows for a variety of flexible workflows; each mic pre feeds a pair of network transmitters – one directly fed by the mic pre, the other fed through automatically compensated DSP – aiding mic pre sharing. Front panel level indication is provided through 6-segment LED meters, while an OLED display indicates input gain and other system information.