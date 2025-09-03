Masque, PWS Stock Up on Spectera

New York, NY (September 3, 2025)—Broadway theatrical sound specialist Masque Sound and Professional Wireless Systems (PWS), its wireless audio solutions division, have gone all-in on Sennheiser’s Spectera WMAS bidirectional digital wireless ecosystem.

The companies have loaded up with 16 bodypacks of the new system, which will be put to use in applications ranging from theater and concerts to high-stakes broadcast environments. The system provides simultaneous mic/line and in-ear monitor (IEM) signals over a single digital RF platform—a dual functionality that reduces the need for separate systems, slashes hardware requirements and consolidates production complexity. Each Spectera Base Station supports up to 64 channels (32 in/32 out) in a 1RU chassis, making it a space-saving solution for high-channel-count productions.

The system also includes four antenna ports to support multiple RF carrier bands (UHF and 1G4), redundant Dante and MADI (Optical or Coax) options and enterprise-grade airflow design. A RJ45 connection allows for extension over fiber using media converters, and network control is enabled via standard PoE. Each bidirectional SEK bodypack integrates a 3-pin mic/line input and a 3.5mm IEM/IFB headphone output, offering continuous two-way communication. The DAD transceiving antennas further extend the platform’s capabilities, allowing simultaneous management of IEM signals, mic/line audio, and data while maintaining IP54 protection and advanced interference management.

Masque Sound is already deploying Spectera in its Broadway operations, while PWS has integrated Spectera into its rental inventory and custom wireless system builds, offering it as a solution for live broadcast, touring, corporate and major events.