POOLgroup Takes The Plunge with Panther

Emsdetten, Germany (February 22, 2023—POOLgroup has taken the plunge when it comes to purchasing loudspeaker systems for touring and events, as it was announced the German production company has bought nearly 200 of Meyer Sound’s flagship Panther large-format linear line array loudspeakers.

The new purchase encompassed 192 Panther loudspeakers, 166 1100-LFC low-frequency control elements, 82 Leopard compact linear line array loudspeakers, and 20 Galileo GALAXY Network Platforms.

POOLgroup, under its original name of Westfalen Sound, has been using Meyer Sound systems since 2005. “We have a very high level of trust in Meyer Sound,” Carl Cordier, one of POOLgroup’s two managing partners. “Meyer Sound’s expertise extends from basic research to the fine details of manufacturing. But in the end, it’s a commercial consideration. We have always produced a solid return on our investments in their products.”

Citing Panther’s power-to-weight ratio, compact size and self-powered aspects, he noted, “These are not just sonic advantages but also clear advantages in event logistics.”

The systems will be put to good use for a variety of projects, notably the upcoming festival season. “We typically serve at least seven festivals,” said POOLgroup’s Director of Marketing and Communications, Oliver Ohrndorf. “With that kind of commitment, when coupled with tours and corporate events, it can be difficult to meet all our equipment requirements. While in the past it was possible to rent equipment over a long period of time, today’s market no longer reliably provides this option. With this new acquisition, we are now in an even better position to take on the European legs of major world tours, backed by appropriate logistics with our own trucks and highly skilled crews.”

Meyer Sound systems from POOLgroup have supported tours by artists such as Volbeat and David Guetta as well as the World Club Dome, Parookaville, and KPOP.FLEX festivals. Corporate clients served by POOLgroup include BMW Group, Samsung, and Deutsche Telekom, while governmental events include the G20 and G7 summit meetings.

POOLgroup is headquartered at Emsdetten in northwest Germany, with additional offices in Berlin, Munich, and Stuttgart.