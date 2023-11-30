Rational Acoustics, Eclipse Audio Team To Develop

A new agreement between Rational Acoustics and Eclipse Audio finds both companies collaborating on Smaart product line.

Woodstock, CT (November 30, 2023)—Rational Acoustics, the software developer behind the long-running Smaart acoustic test and measurement software platform, and Eclipse Audio, developers of the FIR Designer range of DSP filter design software, have entered into a licensing and development agreement.

The agreement will bring together Rational Acoustics’ presence in sound system alignment and optimization with Eclipse Audio’s background in DSP filtering solutions for loudspeakers.

Under the agreement, Rational Acoustics will license a selection of code libraries from Eclipse Audio and the two companies will cooperate in the development of a future Smaart-branded software product.

“Our goal is to ensure that Smaart software provides users with the best, and most innovative, sound system measurement solutions.” says Jamie Anderson, President of Rational Acoustics. “Eclipse Audio has developed some very interesting technologies that we feel will benefit the Smaart user base in future product development and we are eager to put those technologies to use.

“We’re excited to be collaborating to broaden the scope of solutions available to Smaart users,” says Michael John, Director & Founder of Eclipse Audio. “Smaart measurements are frequently used as the basis for custom processing within our products. Our overlapping user base and passion for maximizing loudspeaker performance means working with Rational Acoustics is a natural fit for us.”