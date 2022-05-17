Inside Solotech’s Massive New Nashville Base

Years in the making, Solotech has officially opened its new, 120,000-square-foot facility in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nashville, TN (May 17, 2022)—Years in the making, Solotech has officially opened its new, 120,000-square-foot facility in Nashville, Tennessee, providing a home base for much of its live production work, as well as its efforts as an AV system integrator across the Corporate, Worship, and Transportation sectors.

Recent notable projects in the region include the expansion of Nashville International Airport, as well as new sound, lighting, and video in several of the city’s Broadway honky tonks, numerous corporate headquarters and a selectiuon of large houses of worship. Meanwhile, Solotech continues to be a major player in the touring circuit, including current sojourns with Kenny Chesney and Carrie Underwood.

The new Nashville facility is stocked with gear, offering an array of brands and technologies, and additionally offers on-site rehearsal facilities and full stage setup, providing artists and production crew the opportunity to test out touring systems under real-world conditions.

Solotech’s new facility also offers Pre-Production Visual Mapping, enabling clients to visually design and stage their new setup or facility.The Nashville site also houses a complete fabrication department, allowing the company to aid in the designing and creating systems for clients and projects.

As Lee Moro, Solotech’s VP of Operations, Live Productions, noted, “We can be working on the airport, and then go out on tour with Michael Bublé. That shows the diversity of the company.”

Michael Casey, Solotech business development representative, agrees. “On the integration side, we have the ability to build our projects in our own shop. On the live side, we can bring artists into the shop and have their rehearsals here, in our spaces, with the equipment they’re going to have out on tour.”