South Africa Gets First d&b KSL System

Johannesburg, South Africa (March6, 2026)—Blue Array Productions now owns what’s believed to be South Africa’s first d&b audiotechnik SL-Series P.A. system, having purchased 28 KSL line array modules and accompanying D40 amplifiers from Stage Audio Works

The companies first worked together back in 2009, when Blue Array first purchased a Q-Series system from SAW, followed by a J-Series rig two years later. The new purchase, according to Blue Array, is to meet growing global and local demand for d&b systems

“Our relationship with Stage Audio Works has always been about more than just buying equipment; it’s about a shared commitment to providing audiences with the highest quality audio experiences,” says Kobus Van Rensburg, founder of Blue Array Productions. “We started this journey in 2009, and today, investing in the KSL system was the natural next step, offering a level of control and efficiency that is now essential to meet the expectations of modern productions locally and international riders.”

Gustav Barnard, co-CEO of Stage Audio Works, added, “Working with Blue Array Productions is a privilege. Kobus and his team have a reputation for technical precision, and they’ve been an integral part of the d&b family here for a long time. This latest investment is a testament to a 15-year relationship built on trust and a mutual drive to bring the best possible sound to South African audiences.”