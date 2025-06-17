The Comms Connecting GT Team Garage 59

United Kingdom (June 17, 2025)—U.K.-based endurance GT team Garage 59 is fielding three cars in 2025 and has already delivered a string of strong results across both its GT World Challenge Europe and International GT Open campaigns. Helping keep its trackside operations all on the same page, the team has been using Riedel’s Bolero wireless intercom system in combination with the RiFace radio interface for a fully integrated communications solution.

Originally introduced to Bolero through Riedel’s product division, Garage 59 transitioned to a more comprehensive system with Riedel’s Managed Technology Division (MT) providing radio infrastructure and dry hire services for major events such as the 24-hour races at Nürburgring and Spa. The team also benefits from MT-exclusive helmet kits and a custom-built Riedel rack integrating Bolero, StageLink, and RiFace units, aiming to boost in-race coordination and overall efficiency.

“We needed a communications solution that matched the pace and precision of our team, and Riedel delivered on all fronts,” said Andrew Kirkaldy, Team Principal, Garage 59. “The clarity, reliability, and adaptability of the system have become a real competitive advantage for us this season.”

Riedel Communications will continue to support Garage 59 throughout the 2025 season, and Riedel branding is now featured on Garage 59’s McLaren race cars, reinforcing the partnership on and off the track.