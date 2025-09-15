Yungblud Rocks Out Via Radial

New York, NY (September 15, 2025)—U.K. rocker Yungblud (Dom Harrison) has been building an increasingly higher profile here in the U.S. and is currently on the road here through September 23. Ensuring that the artist’s stage setup can keep up with Yungblud and his band, backline/guitar tech Ben Jackson recently updated the group’s rigs and hired a second technician to spilt the workload for what is now a very intense and involved production.

When it came to the rig updates for not only Yungblud but also stage-right guitarist Adam Warrington and bassist Silke Blansjaar focused first on ensuring that every note got where it needed to go. “The first thing I ordered was the Radial JX42,” he says, referring to the 4-input, 2-output guitar and amp switcher. “Up until March this year, I was using one line of RF each for Adam and Silke, and I always felt I was pushing my luck on such a high-profile show. Having four lines of RF easily interchangeable was essential not only for slick guitar changes but should any of my RF get stomped on mid-show, I’m able to switch to a backup guitar on a clean frequency.

“I’m blown away by how user-friendly the JX42 is, especially when coupled with the Radial JR5 remote [a multi-switch remote control]. Having the JR5 in the wings means I can easily engage/disengage each input twenty meters from my guitar world. This is a must, especially when handing off two guitars at once! Elliot Russell, who takes care of stage left, also settled on the JX42 as an essential part of the build.”

Jackson has also brought in three Radial SGI RX/TX instrument line drivers which take an unbalanced signal and allow it to be driven as far as 100 meters: “With our stages expanding in what seems like a weekly basis, we have to allow for our tech world getting further away; with 20-meter looms, our concern over running unbalanced cables had to be addressed. Cue the SGI RX/TX for switching an unbalanced signal into a balanced signal and back again. With its ability to do this comfortably up to 100 meters, it was a no-brainer to implement this product.”