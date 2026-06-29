Lorde Returns With L-ISA and L Series

Westlake Village, CA (June 29, 2026)—Lorde, the first artist to take out a full arena deployment of L-Acoustics L-ISA, is using the immersive system again on her current North American shows.

Lorde made history in 2018 with her L-ISA deployment, utilizing K2 arrays on her Melodrama tour. Following her Solar Power tour four years later, the New Zealand-based artist has more recently returned to arenas with the Ultrasound World Tour—supporting her fourth studio album, Virgin—with a fresh complement of L-Acoustics L Series loudspeakers supplied by Clair Global, which also deployed an L-ISA Hyperreal Sound system on the campaign’s North American dates.

FOH engineer Philip J Harvey, an L-Acoustics Artisan of Sound, has worked with Lorde on all of her tours since the beginning in 2014.

“With Virgin, the sonics are more of a hard-driving electronic vision; very dynamic, but still retain an intimacy and vulnerability,” he said. “This approach was incorporated into Ultrasound. Much of the material from her past albums was reimagined and revamped to fit this tour’s aesthetic. With L-ISA, we wanted this driving force to wash over the audience like a spacious tidal wave at high points and then collapse down into soft, more mono, raw vocal moments. This dynamic contrast really makes a powerful impact on the audience.”

That dynamic interplay between scale and intimacy is made possible in part by the compact form factor of L Series itself. The shorter hangs of L Series, with each L2 or L2D element covering the same contour as four conventional K2 elements in a form factor 46% smaller and 40% lighter, meant the rigging above the stage stayed visually clean, leaving the full impact of that striking set design unmarred, and giving every audience member an unobstructed view of the artist and the performance.

The Ultrasound World Tour has taken Lorde to sold-out arenas across North America, Europe, the UK, New Zealand, Australia and Mexico. Crucially, the L-ISA Hyperreal Sound deployment on the North American leg proved that scale and intimacy need not be in conflict; even in the biggest rooms, every audience member could feel Lorde’s presence as though she were performing for them alone.

Lorde returns to close out her final festival dates later in August and September into October.