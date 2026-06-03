Meyer Sound A Lock for Tony Awards

Every nominated show in the Tony Awards' 'Best Sound Design of a Musical' category used Meyer Sound products this year.

New York, NY (June 3, 2026)—The Tony Awards honor the best in Broadway Theater every season, and this year’s ceremony will take place this Sunday night in New York City. Uniquely, no matter what show wins the Best Sound Design of a Musical category, Meyer Sound will be able to say it had a hand in the winning production—because all five nominated shows use the company’s products.

All four nominated designers opted to use Meyer Sound in their shows—Kai Harada (Cats: The Jellicle Ball and Ragtime), Adam Fisher (The Lost Boys), Brian Ronan (Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show), and Walter Trarbach (Schmigadoon!).

The nominations underscore Meyer Sound’s deep roots in live theatrical sound. “To see every nominee in this category working with Meyer Sound is a humbling testament to the trust these designers place in our tools and our team,” says John Monitto, Meyer Sound’s director of business development. “Kai, Adam, Brian and Walter are among the best in the business, and we’re proud to be part of the work they’re bringing to Broadway audiences this season.”

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will take place Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall, airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.