moe. Turns Pink to Help End Breast Cancer

South Windsor, CT (October 16, 2025)—Jam band moe. is celebrating 35 years of touring with a collaboration with Telefunken to benefit Rock the Pink Breast Cancer Awareness.

For its 35th anniversary tour, moe. has swapped out its usual Telefunken M80 dynamic vocal mics for pink M80s to raise awareness of the industry-wide campaign to help end breast cancer. Telefunken will donate a portion of the proceeds for the M80 PINK sold in October to the cause. The band will autograph and auction off its mics, also donating the funds to the Rock the Pink organization.

Commenting on the M80, stage manager and FOH mixer Frank Hopkins says, “The band does a lot of fly dates and festivals with rentals, and we can walk into any situation and typically use whatever is provided. We can swap out console of the day, backline, all the other mics on deck, but we carry our own Telefunken vocal mics everywhere. We have so many open microphones and loud sources on stage and then six open vocals that are prominent all at the same time. Rejection and isolation are paramount, and the nice natural beefy tone we get from our M80s dependably night after night is a must have for moe.”

The band was formed at the University at Buffalo in 1989. The current lineup includes Rob Derhak (bass, vocals), Al Schnier (guitar, vocals, keyboard), Chuck Garvey (guitar, vocals), Vinnie Amico (drums), Jim Loughlin (percussion), and Nate Wilson (keyboard). Their debut album, Fatboy (1992), secured their position in the growing 1990s jam band and improvisational rock scene alongside acts like Phish and Widespread Panic.

moe. gained wider exposure through touring with the Furthur Festival in 1997, performing at Woodstock ’99 and sharing stages with The Allman Brothers, The Who and others, while hitting major venues like Radio City Music Hall and the Bonnaroo Festival five times.