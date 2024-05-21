Your browser is out-of-date!

OMG It’s OMD

New Wave stalwarts OMD recently toured South Africa with a d&b rig provided by Ultra Events.

By Mix Staff

OMD at Greenpoint A-Track in Cape Town, South Africa.
Cape Town, South Africa (May 21, 2024)—A fixture on the charts throughout the New Wave era, Orchestral Maneuvers in the Dark (OMD) is in the middle of a Greatest Hits Live World Tour—a venture that recently took the synth duo to South Africa for a number of dates, including an opening night show at Cape Town’s Greenpoint A-Track cricket club, where audio was provided by regional audio company, ULTRA Events.

For the occasion, ensuring the entire audience would get every pounding beat, ULTRA Events fielded a d&b audiotechnik V-Series sound system. “The A-Track comes with challenges that need to be navigated with care when setting up a concert system,” said Patrick Dudgeon of ULTRA Events. “Not only are set-up times restricted due to the venue being a functioning cricket club, but the A-Track is also very close to a residential area, a public hospital and a hotel. Therefore, we need to be conscious of the surroundings regarding noise levels whilst delivering impactful audio to the concert audience.”

Ultra Events Updates with d&b

The P.A. used for the evening was based around a flown pair of 10-element line arrays with V8s at the top and V12s at the bottom, all bolstered by B22 subwoofers that were groundstacked in cardioid mode. Meanwhile, a quartet of AL90 loudspeakers took care of front fills and M4 monitors adorned the stage for the band. Additionally, Array software from d&b allowed the team to estimate coverage areas and ensure the concert didn’t bother the neighbors.

Following set-up and sound check, the event itself was a hit. “The support acts and OMD were bringing out massive hits when we were youngsters,” recalls Dudgeon. “Getting the opportunity to work with them on this event was quite a thrill and it was fantastic to see they haven’t lost a single bit of energy in their performance after all these years!”

