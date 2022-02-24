Riverside, CA’s Harvest Christian Fellowship Updates Audio

Riverside, CA (February 24, 2022)—As the eighth largest church in the U.S., Harvest Christian Fellowship counts more than 20,000 in its congregation across multiple campuses. Recently, its 2,500-seat Riverside, CA campus updated its audio system with help from E2i Design (Brighton, MI) with support from d&b audiotechnik US.

The project included using new d&b Y-Series boes for the main loudspeaker system and E6 loudspeakers for the under balcony in its sanctuary. “We had a 15-year-old d&b Q-Series system so it was time for an upgrade,” said Christopher Eguizabal, production supervisor at the church. “We carefuly planned and configured the systems in ArrayCalc and determined we should use ArrayProcessing in the room.” d&b application specialists Zach Brady and Mark Rush were both involved in the design and implementation of the system.

Brady said that given the room’s deep balcony, they decided to employ some under balcony fills to make sure the congregants seated underneath had coverage and intelligibility. “For the low-end reinforcement, we decided to go with two flown SL-SUBs in the center of the space. The dispersion of this sub in this center almost perfectly matches the shape of the room. It’s very even from left to right and there isn’t a power alley or dead spots. The sound engineers can then make things like the kick drum or bass consistent for everyone.”

Evan Hamilton, E2i Design’s CTO, as well as systems engineer for the project, stated, “E2i Design has had a long partnership with the Harvest team. Through that partnership, their design expertise, and an understanding of the vision that Harvest has for their worship experiences, we were able to create a system that will meet the needs of Harvest for many years to come. We knew the d&b Y-Series with ArrayProcessing would provide a system with both the impact and the technology to last them for many years, and one that will serve a dynamic and changing ministry as they continue to move their incredible mission forward.”