Shanghai Astronomy Museum Gets Immersive Sound

Shanghai, China (February 4, 2022)—The Shanghai Astronomy Museum, a new 39,000-square-meter museum devoted to the celestial sciences, offers visitors a choice of two venues to learn about and gape at the wonders of the sky. Designed by Ennead Architects of New York, the museum has three main exhibition zones centered around three dominant architectural features: Oculus, Inverted Dome, and Sphere. The two main venues at the museum, in turn, treat visitors to educational programs that make use of Meyer Sound immersive audio systems.

Occupying the interior of the Sphere is the 8K Dome Theater, which hosts an audience of 250 for a 20-minute program covering 4.6 billion years of cosmic evolution. Designed using Meyer Sound’s MAPP 3D system design and prediction tool, the theater’s immersive audio system comprises of 32 Meyer Sound UPJ-1P loudspeakers that encircle the 20-meter dome in three tiers. A cluster of four 900-LFC subwoofers delivers low frequency emphasis, while three-dimensional spatial sound trajectories are created using the Spacemap feature in CueStation. Up to 64 tracks of audio program source are available from the DWTRX recording/playback module of the D-Mitri digital audio platform.

The Optical Planetarium recreates constellations and planetary movements with a film about nature and the universe. Here the audio system encircles the audience with 36 UPJunior loudspeakers on four levels, again augmented by four 900-LFC subwoofers for low frequency effects. Loudspeaker optimization is provided by one GALAXY 408 and two GALAXY 816 Network Platforms.

“The Shanghai Astronomy Museum is currently the largest museum focused on the astronomical sciences in the world, and we are honored to be part of the project,” says Zhu Sihai, managing director of Shanghai Broad Future Electro Technology. “The linear sound reproduction and immersive technologies offered by Meyer Sound help make the experience here unique and breathtaking. We expect to bring this heightened level of experience to more venues around the country.”