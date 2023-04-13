Sound Image Mainstay Mike Adams Passes at 70

Veteran pro-audio designer Michael Adams, one of the pillars of touring and events company Sound Image, passed away on April 11, 2023.

New York, NY (April 12, 2023)—Veteran pro audio designer Michael Adams, one of the pillars of touring and event audio company Sound Image, passed away on April 11, 2023. Sound Image shared the news on its social media this afternoon, paying tribute to Adams.

The post noted:

Our dear friend and brother Michael Adams passed away peacefully yesterday morning – April 11th, 2023. He was 70 years old.

Born on July 17th, 1952 in Malone, New York, Mike is survived by his loving wife Roxana, his daughter Kelsey and her husband Jay.

In 1973 Michael joined Silverfish Audio with founders Ross Ritto & Joel Silverman. Silverfish was later re-named and became Sound Image. An industry veteran of over 50 years, Mike designed products, and consulted for JBL, QSC, Yamaha, Vue Audiotechnik, and others. As the head designer at Audio Composite Engineering, a division of Sound Image, Mike was awarded several patents pertaining to composite loudspeakers and horn technologies. For more than 4 decades, he was the head loudspeaker designer at Sound Image and finished out his career in 2018 when he retired and relocated to Prescott, Arizona. Michael was a visionary that helped to shape Sound Image as well as the industry throughout his career, and he will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.

From all of us at Sound Image, we love you Mike.