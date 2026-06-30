State Theatre Steps Into Modern Era With New P.A.

Minneapolis, MN (June 30, 2026)—Non-profit organization Hennepin Arts has completed a major audio upgrade at the State Theatre in downtown Minneapolis with the installation of a new d&b audiotechnik KSL-Series line array system.

The 2,181-seat State Theatre, a 1921 “pleasure palace,” hosts a varied mix of Broadway touring productions, concerts, and comedy acts. Because their decades-old audio system had aged out, the venue needed a solution that would meet the expectations of today’s audiences and touring acts.

“The main thing was to step into a modern era with our technology and deployment,” explained Merritt Benton, the theatre’s head sound engineer. “Audiences are accustomed to the sound quality and experience at the bigger shows they attend, and we don’t want to lag behind. When management asked if the investment was necessary, I emphasized that the new system was rider-friendly. d&b sounds incredible, and in the touring music world, it’s what you see most often. It’s the wish list P.A. for touring folks.”

Addressing the State Theatre’s unique architectural acoustics was a primary challenge. “It’s essentially three distinct acoustic spaces in one: the main floor, a typical balcony, and a very deep, 50-foot under-balcony space,” noted John Simshauser, director of operations and design at Audio Logic Systems. “The goal was to make each of those areas as even as possible.

“The broadband directivity provided by KSL-Series, really cleaned up the room by providing better control in the 90Hz to 400Hz range, a common problem zone for theaters like this. We chose to implement d&b’s ArrayProcessing, to ensure every seat in the house had the same tonal balance and sonic experience. This mitigated some of the tuning and carving we might otherwise need to do and were able to seamlessly manage those three different zones. The KSL’s incredible rear rejection also cleared up the room’s 250 Hz low-mid buildup that hit the performers’ microphones on stage.”

In addition to sonic improvements, Audio Logic Systems also achieved critical practical victories. By relying on the precise modelling of d&b’s ArrayCalc software, the team was able to fly the new line arrays five feet higher than the previous system, drastically improving sightlines for patrons on the outer sides of the theatre.