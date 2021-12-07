3 Doors Down Rolls Out with Special Event Services

New York, NY (December 7, 2021)—3 Doors Down hit the road this summer to mark the 20th anniversary of its debut album, The Better Life. Heading out with Seether opening, the headliner played the debut album in its entirety for the first time front-to-back nightly as well as other hits. Providing audio for the journey was North Carolina-based Special Event Services, which fielded d&b audiotechnik KSL boxes; Yamaha, Avid and DiGiCo consoles; and more

Michael Mordente was along for the ride as audio crew chief and system tech to coordinate the effort. Along the way, he used DirectOut’s PRODIGY Series, specified for the tour. “The PRODIGY.MC was deployed in tandem with the stage box as a modular converter to manage critical aspects of the I/O topology and redundant signal distribution on stage and to FOH,” said Mordente. “That means media, format, and sample rate conversion for interconnect between our pair of Yamaha PM10s on stage and FOH, and for the main support act Seether’s DiGiCo SD9 at FOH and Avid Profile monitor desk.” The PRODIGY.MP was used as the main system drive at FOH, with the globcon software platform controlling it all.

A redundant 96 kHz MADI stream was the primary digital audio format with both AES3 and Analog as backup sources, along with a Dante network “standing by” as yet an additional layer of redundancy. Even the DJ feed from the stage was managed and controlled by the PRODIGYs, enabling it to be fully isolated from the consoles and completely under the control of DirectOut’s devices.

“With DirectOut, I was able to have everything I needed in one unit,” said Curtis Flatt, FOH Engineer for 3 Doors Down. “EQ, control, multiple redundancies, no added coloration, headroom for days, integrated input/output for system measurement and optimization software, along with the ability to integrate multiple consoles – and that’s just scratching the surface. What it truly gave me was the sonic palette I needed to create a mix and not worry about it adding its own colorations.”

“I can also speak for my colleague, Michael ‘Ace’ Baker, FOH Engineer for Seether, who was very pleased with the system headroom, ease of integration and seamless interconnectivity between the Yamaha and Avid Dante-based consoles and the DiGiCo MADI-based desk” he added.