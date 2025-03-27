Adlib Conscripted for The Script Arena Tour

Adlib recently provided audio support for Irish rockers The Script as they travelled through the arenas of the U.K. and Europe.

London, U.K. (March 27, 2025)—Adlib recently provided audio support for Irish rockers The Script as they travelled through the arenas of the U.K. and Europe, playing to crowds ranging from 6,000 to 23,500 people a night. Throughout the journey, Adlib provided a Coda Audio AiRAY line array system for the festivities, bringing front of house Engineer James Campbell’s mix to the masses nightly.

Production manager Colin Rogers, explained, “As the show design for this production relies heavily on video, we aimed to maintain a clean, unobstructed stage. The compact size of the Coda system allowed us to position the boxes in a way that minimized visual clutter, significantly improving sightlines in comparison to other systems. Importantly, we didn’t have to compromise on audio quality to achieve this.”

Adlib’s Marci Mezei designed the system and served as system engineer, and opted to deploy the AiRAY with flown subs, noting, “My personal preference is for flown sub-arrays, as I like how they compare in distribution to ground-only sub systems, which typically overwhelm the front rows with excessive energy when trying to reach the back rows. Flown sub arrays easily deliver nice, smooth sub energy to the back rows.

The flown loudspeakers were positioned in an imaginary ‘arc’ to ensure all the time relationships remained as close to each other as possible, aiming to overlap smoothly between the main, side and 270° hangs. Trim height was typically 10m above the ground, making a compromise between sightlines and low frequency coverage. Meanwhile, subs on the ground were able to add low end to the first few rows, which were underneath the coverage pattern of the flown subs.

The Coda Audio system, which was scaled to accommodate the variety of venue sizes but retained its concept throughout, typically comprised (per side) main hangs of 16 x AiRAY, 8 x SC2-F extensions, and 8 x SCP-F flown subs. Side hangs were 14 x AiRAY, with 12 x CiRAY as 270° upstage hangs. On the ground, 2 x SCP-F subs per side filled the low end for the first few rows, 8 x equally spaced HOPS8 acted as frontfills across the downstage edge, with a further 3 x APS per side as outfill to cover any gaps towards the side of the stage.