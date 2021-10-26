A&H Found at Atlas Weekend

Kyiv, Ukraine (October 26, 2021)—Kyiv’s Atlas Weekend is the largest music and arts festival in Eastern Europe every year, and the 2021 edition was no different as it drew crowds of more than 500,000 across seven days to the grounds of the Ukrainian Expocenter. For many, one of the highlights was Ukrainian comedian and pop singer, Andriy Danylko, better known as his drag alter-ego Verka Serduchka , who headlined the Thursday night, with rental company Ginza supplying dLive systems for both FOH and MON.

FOH engineer Andrew Zistan opted for a 36-fader dLive S7000 control surface, coupled with a DM64 MixRack, plus a 128-channel superMADI card for multitrack recording and UAD integration. In monitor world, engineer Pavel Mineyev utilized a compact dLive C1500 control surface partnered with a DM64 MixRack, as per the FOH system. Allen & Heath’s proprietary gigaACE protocol was used to facilitate a digital split via a pair of gigaACE cards, with 128 channels of 96kHz audio running between the systems.

“I’ve been mixing on dLive for four years, and it’s the most flexible solution to date with excellent ‘analog-style’ sound and features” said Zistan. “For the Verka Serduchka performance, I made good use of the onboard DEEP compressors such as the OptTronik, Peak Limiter 76 and Opto. I’m also a fan of the Dyn8 multiband processor and the Hypabass FX unit.” In the wake of the gig, Zistan has added to the system with the purchase of 32 channels of PRIME preamps.