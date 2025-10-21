Alice Cooper Tour Gets Comfortable with SLS

Los Angeles, CA. (October 21, 2025)—Playing nearly 200 shows a year is a massive challenge for any band, and when the production is carrying its own audio system as well, artists and crew all need to be in synch with each other. Such was the case with Alice Cooper’s recently completed “Too Close for Comfort” tour, which made the rounds with longtime production partner SLS Production Services and a sizable JBL VTX-based audio system.

The touring rig featured JBL VTX A12 line array loudspeakers for mains and side hangs, VTX A8 speakers for fills, and VTX B18, B28 and G28 subwoofers to deliver low end. The rig also included JBL VTX M20 stage monitor wedges, and power was supplied by Crown I-Tech HD 4x3500HD amplifiers, with JBL Performance Manager software enabling deployment and tuning.

The tour playe everything from sheds to theaters, and systems engineer Todd Hartman had to be ready for all of them, able to design the day’s arrays and wring the most out of them each time. “The VTX system gave us the versatility to cover every configuration without changing boxes. Add that to how compact the rig is, we fit audio, lighting, video, backline and set into just three trucks. It was a game changer for this tour.”

At Omaha’s steeply tiered theater, the crew used reverse frame deployment to reach the upper balconies while maintaining coverage under the overhangs—a moment that stood out after playing a venue with a different in-house system the night before. “The difference was huge,” Hartman recalled. “The JBL VTX really shined in that room, hitting every seat with clarity and impact. It was night and day compared to what we had experienced with the other system.”