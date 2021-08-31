Britannia Row Heads Back Outdoors for Anne-Marie Set

Britannia Row Productions marked its return to outdoor live music in the UK when it tackled a live set during the 2021 Pirelli British Grand Prix, held at Silverstone.

United Kingdom (August 31, 2021)—Britannia Row Productions marked its return to outdoor live music in the UK when it tackled a live set by Anne-Marie during the 2021 Pirelli British Grand Prix, held at Silverstone.

The British live sound provider fielded DiGiCo consoles, DPA microphones, Shure and Sennheiser IEMs and Klang processing for a Saturday afternoon set by Anne-Marie, a judge on The Voice UK known for hits such as “2002,” “Don’t Play” and “Friends.” Niccolò Antonietti handled FOH mixing, while Scott Maxwell took the reins on monitors.

“This is my first-time mixing Anne-Marie; I really like her music because it’s a good mix of garage, electronic beats and pop melodies,” said Antonietti. “I tried to replicate the atmosphere of her records as closely as possible, particularly on her vocal effects. She’s using a DPA d:facto capsule, which I love for its clarity and extremely low noise floor.”

Antonietti opted for a DiGiCo SD12 96 at FOH, which was connected to another SD, each loaded with 32-bit cards. “DiGiCo is always my go-to system for its reliability and flexibility,” he said. “I also have a Waves SoundGrid system, which I mainly use for vocal effects. I have a Bricasti M7 impulse response library for halls, an H-Verb for shorter reverbs, an H-Delay for delays and a Voice Doubler.”

Monitor engineer Scott Maxwell is another fan of DiGiCo desks, with his SD12 from Brit Row’s inventory set up to run a Klang DMI card for 3D binaural IEM monitor mixing.

As well as the newly introduced DPA d:facto microphone capsule, Maxwell has the band and artist on Shure PSM 1000 IEMs, as well as a Sennheiser 6000 transmission system and L-Acoustics speakers for onstage side fill.

The set-up has kept both Anne-Marie and her tour manager, Ben Taylor of Tour Cloud, happy.

“Anne-Marie has a great ear,” said Maxwell. “After some discussions before rehearsals, I lined up the tools that I felt could deliver the result she required and we haven’t looked back since.”