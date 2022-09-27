Capturing Bon Jovi’s Live Drum Sound

Capturing Bon Jovi's drum sound on the band’s recent U.S. tour was a passel of mics from Austrian Audio.

New York, NY (September 27, 2022)—Bon Jovi may be known for those famed vocals and ringing guitars, but the thunderous drum sound is a key element of the band’s music. Capturing that on the band’s recent U.S. tour was a passel of mics from Austrian Audio.

FOH engineer Bill Sheppell and Bon Jovi’s longtime recording engineer Obie O’Brien opted to use Austrian Audio microphones with OD505 active dynamic vocal mics for those duties. Austrian Audio OC18 condenser microphones were used on the drums while a CC8 small-diaphragm condenser was used on the hi-hat and percussion.

Sheppell noted, “We got impressive results with the spillover rejection of the 505 vocal mics. Even when they cover the mic with both hands, the sound remains unchanged, and feedback rejection is still great.”

Austrian Audio’s CEO, Martin Seidl, said: “This was another highlight for us. We’re extremely proud that our mics were part of Bon Jovi 2022. Bill Sheppell and Obie O’Brien are the best of the best and the fact that they chose our microphones for such a big tour where it’s all about the sound, is humbling.”