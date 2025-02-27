‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Turns to Fourier Audio

London, UK (February 27, 2025)—Currently touring the UK, Dear Evan Hansen has been using Fourier Audio’s transform.engine and its recent v1.2 software update to tackle plug-in use on the production’s DiGiCo Quantum338 console, which was provided by Stage Sound Services.

Tom Marshall, sound designer for the tour, offered, “I put the transform.engine on my list as soon as I knew it was out there and working and as soon as I knew that the v1.2 update for the MIDI program changes were on its way as well, It was a no-brainer. I was like, ‘Right, let’s do this.’ It’s time to use something new and specifically for the job at hand.”

The v1.2 software adds features like Cuelists, which can snapshot the entire state of all currently loaded plug-ins, and MIDI control which can fire Cues. “Structurally, I use it for inserts on channels and groups and for all of my effects processors, too,” says Marshall. “Having the Cuelists function was vital because I need to recall different parameters and settings at the push of a button, especially reverbs and effects, as if they were standalone units, just send them program changes to recall snapshots. I don’t do anything more clever than that, but it’s the ability to do just that, easily and reliably, which is the key for me.”

“The beauty of the whole thing is it enables me to put everything in one place,” he said. “Up until now, I was using several different platforms to host outboard plug-ins, as well as various internal desk processors, and it all felt rather cumbersome. It was just getting to the point where I really needed a tool that could take care of everything in one box and integrate neatly with the DiGiCo.”