Faux Floyd Rolls with Capital Sound

London, UK (January 7, 2022)—When it comes to tribute acts, long-running The Australian Pink Floyd Show is one of the best-known, having replicated Pink Floyd’s live concert stylings for nearly 35 years, complete with lasers, projection screens and more. The act’s 28-date fall tour through the UK carried a system provided by Capital Sound, part of the Solotech UK Group.

Capital Sound deployed part of its Outline inventory for it, the standard system configuration through most of the dates being L/R main hangs of 14 Superfly and three Mantas 28 (as downfills) plus side-hangs of two Superfly and six Mantas 28s each, with 12 GTO-SUBs and six LIPF-082 dedicated lip-fill speakers. The system was powered and controlled by Powersoft X8 amplifiers and Outline Newton processors.

FOH was manned by Trevor Gilligan, who noted, “This rig has reached a new level of live sound; from small rooms to large rooms, it simply does its job. It’s very solid, great coverage, it creates an image that’s right in front of you. I am using much less left / right EQ and when we do a very big room and we take the volume level up it all goes up together – you never get the sub and hang difference that you can with other systems.”

The strong ticket sales in Birmingham and Glasgow required a change of system to maintain the power and coverage needed for the much bigger rooms. At theose venues, Outline’s GTO C-12 was brought in for the main hangs while the Superfly moved to the sides and a further six GTO-SUBs were added.

Trevor continues, “When we used the bigger box, it was very nice indeed; my mix was just the same, but I didn’t have to push things as much and the low end of the box sounded easier. Also, we noticed that as you went between the Superfly outer hangs and the C-12, you couldn’t tell where one ended and the other began, as it works so well together. It was just great and filled the Hydro in Glasgow easily.”