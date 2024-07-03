Hungária Rocks 50,000 Fans in Budapest

Budapest (July 2, 2024)—When is an arena really a stadium? When it’s Puskas Arena in Budapest, which despite its name, is a stadium capable of holding more than 50,000 people—as proven recently when pop-rock band Hungária, first formed in 1967, recently played a reunion gig there.

Tackling the FOH position were a pair of engineers, Daniel Toth and Zsolt Gyulai. At both the FOH and monitor positions, an Allen & Heath-centric system was used with dLive S7000 control surfaces paired with DM MixRacks at both mix positions. For front-of-house, Toth, the chief engineer, oversaw both the band and vocal channels, while Gyulai primarily handled the sound design tasks using external insert plugins. They used Waves Soundgrid integration so that every lead vocal and instrument group received plug-in support from Waves SuperRack.

Meanwhile, Jozsef Sodar oversaw the monitor mix position on his own dLive S7000, looking after musicians and lead vocalists, resulting in a dozen monitor mixes heard via more than 30 wedges, six stereo IEMs and eight Allen & Heath ME-1 personal mixers on stage. Sound engineer Tamas Ditzmann was also on-hand as the dLive System Support specialist, having designed the Allen & Heath system used for the concert. Ditzmann also oversaw the ME-1 Personal Monitors for the gig.

The band’s setup included 90 analog inputs for the band, vocalists, and B-stage instruments, with an additional 16 Dante inputs for the wireless microphone signals of the lead vocals. Featuring a DM48 MixRack and three DX168 expanders, the monitor mixing system handled the Master Clock and Gain, and transmitted 128 channels to the FOH mixer via a GigaAce card. The FOH MixRack then fed the P.A. system through AES/EBU and redundant analog outputs. “Overall, we can say that the Allen & Heath dLive system fully met and exceeded the challenges of a stadium-sized concert,” commented Toth. “It provided exceptional sound quality and reliability.”