Jonas Brothers Dig Into DPA

Los Angeles, CA (October 28, 2021)―The Jonas Brothers wrapped up their 2021 “Remember This” tour last night with a show at the Hollywood Bowl, and throughout the months-long trek, the production has carried and used a selection of DPA mics on-stage each night.

Chosen for the tour by monitor engineer Jon Kooren, the mics were deployed primarily for percussion and vocals, with the selection on-hand including DPA 4011 Cardioid, 4099 CORE Instrument and 2011 Twin Diaphragm Cardioid microphones for drums and percussion, as well as the d:facto 4018V Vocal microphone for backup and the d:facto 4018VL Vocal microphone for Kevin Jonas.

“We use two 4011As for percussion overheads, above the cymbals and chimes; another as a direct source for shakers and tambourine; and a fourth on snare bottom on the drum kit,” said Kooren. “We also have 4099s on high and low congas, the bongos, two toms and two timbales, and the 2011Cs on smaller trashcan-style snares. The d:factos for Kevin and backup are very natural sounding, with great-off axis rejection that decreases the bleed from other instruments on-stage compared to other mics we’ve used in the past.”

Originally implemented on the Jonas Brothers’ previous arena tour, the DPAs were selected on recommendation from Kooren’s friend and fellow monitor engineer Eddie Caipo. “It started with the d:facto VL [for Nick Jonas], and those were great, and then I added the 4099s and we’ve just expanded from there,” Kooren says. “When we added the percussion section, I took the opportunity to fill in with some more of the DPA mics. We have a lot of open mics for percussion. It’s a big set up and the percussionist, Demien [Arriaga], has a lot of movement to the way he plays, so it helps to have DPA to cover all those open miking applications. The mics give us a crisp, clean, natural-sounding solution that can handle the high SPLs of percussion while still sounding exactly like the source with minimal EQing.”