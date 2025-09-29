Kali Uchis Hits The Road with Sound Image

Los Angeles, CA (September 28, 2025)—Kali Uchi’s music brings together Latin beats, R&B, pop and more, so to ensure that it was heard properly on her recent arena tour—her first—the songstress and her longtime FOH engineer, Danny Muñoz, turned to Escondido, CA-based Sound Image to provide audio gear for the journey.

In response, Sound Image, a Clair Global brand, partnered with Uchis’s touring crew to design a JBL Professional VTX loudspeaker system that would bring the vibes of Uchi’s club days to arena-sized venues. As a result, the tour carried a system based around 72 VTX A12 line array loudspeakers, 52 VTX A8 loudspeakers for 270-degree hangs and front fills, 24 flown VTX S28 subwoofers, and 16 ground-stacked VTX B28 subwoofers. Power was delivered by Crown I-Tech 4x3500HD and 12000HD amplifiers.

As the tour production included a thrust and B-stage, the audio team opted to skip using front-fills and instead cover the immediately surrounding audience with a total of eight VTX A8 loudspeakers under the thrust and around the B-stage to ensure vocal localization and coverage.

Ensuring coverage reached every seat in the house as intended, systems engineer Chris “Cookie” Hoff used JBL Venue Synthesis software for the first time, preparing designs ahead of show days. Walking up to the upper balconies confirmed the results were “right there,” with the system behaving exactly as modeled.

For Muñoz, the system provided the mixes he was looking to create, providing the clarity of a studio mix in a live setting. “Sometimes Cookie even jokes that with how much gain I have in her mic, you can hear her thoughts,” Muñoz said, “but even with Kali in front of the P.A. and fans screaming at 110 dB, the system stays cohesive. I just want it to feel like two huge studio monitors in the space, and that’s what it does.”