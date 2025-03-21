Lee Brice Tour: You, Me and My Guitar and This P.A.

Country artist Lee Brice has been hitting the road in recent times with his You, Me and My Guitar tour, going solo as he plays the hits.

Nashville, TN (March 21, 2025)—Country artist Lee Brice has been hitting the road in recent times with his You, Me and My Guitar tour, going solo as he plays the hits—not only the ones under his own name, but also the ones he’s written for artists like Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Garth Brooks, Faith Hill and others. Ensuring that every fan in the audience gets every nuance and note, Brice has been using a TT+ Audio GTX P.A. as the primary PA system at select locations.

The tour has been playing 1,500 to 2,500-seat theaters, and bringing audio to the audience has been front-of-house engineer Wayne Pauley, aided by the RCF live sound team of Tarik Solangi, Michael Lawrence and Chris Medders. Unlike arena tours, where a dedicated PA system travels with the band, Brice’s tour has taken a hybrid approach, using the house system if it meets the rider or can’t be taken down, but opting to use the GTX P.A. when possible. “Some halls won’t let you fly the system, and we’re not in a position to make huge demands,” Pauley said, “but when we can hang it, it’s fantastic. In Augusta, Georgia, we flew it behind the main curtain and still got incredible clarity all the way to the back wall—over 100 feet away. It felt like listening to nearfields.”

While he’s used the GTX12 in the past, Pauley opted for the GTX 10 this time around, noting, “It just seems to work better for these mid-sized theaters. A 12-inch box would be overkill for rooms this size, and we had to fit everything into just 12 feet of truck space. The GTX 10 is the perfect balance of size, power, and efficiency.” The system’s compact nature hasn’t just saved truck space, but also time, he adds: “We’re doing 60-minute loadouts with full production. The P.A. comes down so quickly that our team can have everything packed before I’ve even finished tearing down Front-of-House.”

When the GTX system gets put up, the team uses a dozen GTX 10 boxes per side, three GTS 29 subs per side, four TT 515-As as front fills, three XPS 16KD amplifiers per side and RCF RDNet software control. Pauley finds that the system fits well with Brice’s singing, noting, “Lee’s vocal performance swings dramatically from a whisper to full voice belting high notes; we’re talking about an 82 to 98 dB swing at times. The GTX 10 delivers that range transparently, keeping the integrity of his voice intact no matter the volume.”