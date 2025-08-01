Papadosio Rolls Towards Hiatus

After two decades, jam band Papadosio is retiring from the road with a final tour, and FOH pro Jon Chadwick is along for the ride.

New York, NY (August 1, 2025)—Having toured the globe for the last two decades, jam band Papadosio has played thousands of shows—and has decided to take some time off, declaring an indefinite touring hiatus after 2025 (that said, the band will continue to record). Making the most of a semi-farewell, the group has been hitting the road hard this year, and along for the ride is front of house engineer Jon Chadwick.

At Chadwick’s side is his Allen & Heath Avantis Solo digital mixing console, which he came to having already been familiar with the company’s dLive and SQ series, making the transition to Avantis easier. Chadwick opted for a digital split over Dante with the monitor console, leveraging three DX168 expanders positioned throughout the stage. This choice was made to ensure he had flexibility for I/O placement and simplified cabling, replacing bulkier analog snakes with more convenient ethercon runs.

“The Avantis’ flexible I/O routing made setting up the Dante split seamless,” Chadwick noted, “I could tie-line mix outs from the monitor console to DX168 outputs, ensuring the band retained their familiar monitor setup without needing to run any additional cabling.

The console’s processing power has come in handy for Papadosio’s dense sound, and Chadwick has been leaning on the DYN8, a dPack feature that offers dynamic EQ and multiband compression. “The DYN8 was a game changer across vocals, keys, guitars, and our Ableton mix bus,” he noted. Chadwick also highlighted the Mighty compressor model for creating a parallel compressed drum bus, and the Opto compressor for its effectiveness on bass and vocals, both of which are part of the DEEP Compressors available with dPack.

While having his own desk along for the journey has given audiences a more consistent show, it’s also been a boon to the band, it turns out: “One of the standout moments on this tour was the reaction from the band when they put in their IEMs during soundcheck. They immediately noticed the increased clarity and transient response, despite keeping the same mics, mic placement, processing, and gain staging.”