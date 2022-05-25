Scovill Adds Alcons for Chesney Tour

New York, NY (May 25, 2022)—With the return of concert tours has come the return of massive stadium shows; chief among the artists filling the bowls this year has been Kenny Chesney, who’s returned to the road with veteran engineer Robert Scovill (Tom Petty, Rush, Def Leppard) tackling the FOH mix. Scovill in turn has brought along an Alcons Audio nearfield system for the FOH mix position.

Alcons Audio VR5 mini versatile monitors and BF151 compact subwoofers adorn the mix position, providing sound when firing up the PA isn’t necessary. “I have taken advantage of the Alcons technology in my nearfield set up, which I use to build mixes in rehearsals and then deploy for control room-style applications at front of house while on tour,” said Scovill. “Band members coming in to review sounds and mixes have been immediately struck by the system, remarking that the size of the boxes do not give any clues to ‘bigness’ of the sound that they are hearing.”

During rehearsals, the systems engineer working with Scovill created numerous target frequency profiles to help make the transition back to traditional compression drivers as seamless as possible. “It was a great idea, a great bar to set for the upcoming work and frankly, it has worked like a charm,” says Robert. “If I have anything to say about it, these monitors will be a part of my touring kit for the foreseeable future.”