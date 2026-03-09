Special Event Services Ready to Roll for Luke Combs Tour

The latest Luke Combs trek, kicking off next week, will feature the largest Outline system ever deployed in the U.S.

Mocksville, NC (March 9, 2026)—Hitting the road in support of his upcoming The Way I Am album due out March 20, Luke Combs is kicking off his My Kind of Saturday Night stadium tour next week at Allegiant Stadium outside Las Vegas. Along for the ride for the 13-date North American leg is Mocksville, NC-based Special Event Services (SES), which plans to field an Outline P.A. system for the artist for the fourth time in as many years.

The tour is the latest step in the ongoing partnership between SES parent company Concert stuff Group and Combs’ team. Over the years, Michael Brammer, chief strategy officer of Concert Stuff Group, has overseen the expansion of the production from arenas to full-scale stadium environments, coordinating the integration of advanced audio and visual technologies into the artist’s tour productions.

This time around, the Outline system—reportedly the largest ever deployed in the U.S. to date—will be configured to support a full in-the-round stage, positioned on the 50-yard line. To provide 360-degree coverage, the tour will make use of GTO main arrays with GTO-LOW, Mantas 28, GTO C-12, LAB21-HS subwoofers and LIPF-082 front-fill loudspeakers. System control at front-of-house will be handled via dual Outline Newton FPGA processors.

Front of house engineer Todd Lewis will be mixing to the system each night; system design is led by sound designers Jason Farah and Joe Lefebvre, who are utilizing Outline’s OpenArray 3D simulation software t for each venue.