Tedeschi Trucks Band Rolls into Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Wilmington, NC (July 20, 2021)—One of the first major acts to return to a busy touring schedule, The Tedeschi Trucks Band has been making the rounds since early June, playing for music hungry, socially distanced crowds every step of the way. That included an evening as the RE-opening act for the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington, NC on June 29, 2021. For the occasion, regional audio provider RMB Audio, based in Raleigh, NC, provided a Martin Audio MLA Compact PA.

The 1,200-cap amphitheater seating rises nearly 12 feet above the stage, and at a distance of 95 feet is the cinema booth, situated directly behind the audio engineer. Historically in the venue, reflections from behind can impair an engineer’s assessment of the mix. As a result, RMB opted to use Martin Audio’s DISPLAY predictive software, employing it from the stage position, the audience start and elevation to the mix position in order to ‘hard avoid’ the cinema booth.

RMB Audio owner, Cooper Cannady, explained that there was no means to fly the cabinets—only wing or ground stack. Thus, six MLA Compact elements were groundstacked on 5 ft high decks, positioned on the stage wings. A half-dozen DSX subwoofers were set in a broadside time-aligned arc behind the barricade for the audience, and further Martin Audio DD12 networkable cabinets were applied as infills, along with a single DD12 for the outfill area.

The venue was fully sold out, much to the relief of facility manager, Jenny Dubois. She expressed her delight at finally having returned to live entertainment, in front of an extremely grateful audience.

