XG Treks Tracks Worldwide with DiGiCo

South Korea (November 19, 2024)—After selling out every show across Asia and North America, seven-piece Japanese-born/South Korea-based girl group XG is now touring Europe with a pair of DiGiCo Quantum338 consoles at FOH and monitors.

FOH engineer German Tarazona is managing 47 input channels for the group’s seven vocalists on what has been a tracks-only jaunt, labeled The first HOWL Tour. “On this tour, monitor engineer Eishi Miura and I decided to split the two 56×40, 32-bit SD-Racks we’re touring with, and the tracks are running analog through an analog splitter,” Tarazona says. “DiGiCo’s Quantum338 has made integration between digital and analog seamless.”

Tarazona notes that he and Miura are working with RF technician Taka Nakai and system tech Darin Herschberger. Tour provider Clair Global supplied the consoles.

XG is a colorful band, musically and visually, and monitor engineer Miura comments that that extends to his DiGiCo Quantum338 console, as well: “The three screens are bright and easy to manage. And yes, colorful!”

Miura, who mixes band members Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Juria, Cocona, Maya and Harvey all on IEMs onstage, is a fan of the Quantum’s Mustard Processing, including its Optical Compressor. So much so, he says, that he’s planning to switch from some external processing to fully onboard processing in the near future.

But his prime compliment is for the desk’s sound and workflow, which he says is shared by the group. “I think the sound quality is excellent, and the artists feel the same way,” he says. “I can respond immediately and flexibly to any mix requests from artists, as we move from venue to venue, to keep it consistent for them onstage. It’s really a pleasure to use.”