V1 Church Deploys LV1 Console

Knoxville, Tenn. (May 13, 2025)—V1 Church is using a Waves eMotion LV1 Classic console for both its FOH and broadcast needs at its main broadcast location in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Christopher Wrigley, lead audio engineer at V1 Church, comments, “A typical Sunday service features a full worship team performing three songs, followed by our pastor, Mike Signorelli. During the third song, we simulcast to all our campuses, transmitting the click, tracks and lead vocals across locations. This ensures synchronization, with the lead vocalist from our broadcast campus guiding the performance on LED screens nationwide. The sermon is then broadcast live in real time to all campuses,” he says.

“Our main broadcast campus is currently in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, which doubles as a 1,500-person capacity music venue during the week. This means we set up and tear down our entire church setup every week. Despite these challenges, the eMotion LV1 Classic handles the complexity and rigors of our Sundays seamlessly.”

He continues, “I’ve mixed on a lot of consoles, but the first time I heard a full band through the LV1 Classic was like a breath of fresh air. There’s something about the combination of its amazing preamps and the use of Waves plug-ins that ensures a pristine source and a clean, musical mix every time. It’s the ease of a digital console that feels and sounds like the best analog desk you could ever hope to work on.”

Wrigley says that one of the advantages of the eMotion LV1 Classic is its simplicity: “It never feels overwhelming. Its well-designed interface keeps things straightforward, making operation effortless even for new users, and the compact design allows it to fit into a relatively small and easily transportable case. For FOH, all that’s needed is a small table and a network cable connection. Additionally, I’ve used many other consoles and I have to say that the LV1 Classic’s routing options are the most straightforward and user-friendly that I’ve seen on any console out there. It all just makes sense.”