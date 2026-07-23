Audio Acoustics Updates Netherland Church’s P.A.

Drachten, Netherlands (July 23, 2026)—Blessed with a sizable worship community, Free Baptist Church Bethel in Drachten, Netherlands recently updated its main worship space audio system with a sizable Adamson Systems Engineering P.A. designed and installed by Audio Acoustics.

Founded in May, 1923, Free Baptist Church Bethel has seen its ups and downs. While it hit a nadir in 1977 when membership declined to only 29 parishioners, the church answered that challenge by rethinking its mission and outreach, and in the late 1980s, things began to turn around. Within a few years, the congregation exploded in size, outgrowing its longtime home and moving into its current facility in December, 2000; by 2014, it was regularly filling a weekly seating capacity of 7,550.

Music is a key part of the church’s worship practices—so much so that it event offers parishioners music lessons in a variety of instruments. Sunday worship services always begin with songs of praise from the music team, performing everything from traditional hymns to modern worship songs, all tailored to the message of the service. Music is also a focal point of Worship Nights—regularly scheduled special evenings dedicated to prayer and music—and it is also a key part of the church’s Children and Youth Ministry.

Ensuring that the music reaches all congregants, the church recently updated the audio system in its Fonteinzaal (meeting room), and turned to well-established regional integrator Audio Acoustics, based in Alphen aan den Rijn, to help make that happen. Benjamin van Bekkum, head of stage technology at the church, teamed with Audio Acoustics, and after testing a variety of P.A. brands together, they ultimately opted to go with a system from Adamson Systems Engineering.

The new installation is a full-coverage system centered around hangs of Adamson S7 2-way, full range line array cabinets, each containing a pair of ND7-LM16 Kevlar Neodymium drivers (2x 16 Ω) and an NH3-8 1.4” exit compression driver (8 Ω). Adding additional heft to the P.A. are IS7p two-way, full-range point source cabinets, and S119 subwoofers, each loaded with a lightweight, long excursion, 19” ND19 Kevlar Neodymium driver utilizing Adamson’s Advanced Cone Architecture and a 5” voice coil for exceptional power handling. Powering all that are Lab.gruppen D-series amplifiers.