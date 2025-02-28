Audio Intent in a Tent

Corpus Christi, TX (February 28, 2025)—New Life Church in Corpus Christi, TX recently moved to a new location inside a tent structure next to a military airstrip. While the facility is not acoustically optimal and lacks reflective surfaces, E2i Design was tasked with making the most of the tent’s sound so that the worship band and speakers could be heard clearly at every seat.

“Tent fabrics don’t offer the same reflectivity as permanent construction,” said Evan Hamilton, Chief Technical Officer at E2i Design. Ultimately, the company went with a d&b audiotechnik Soundscape audio system with En-Scene and En-Space modules. “Soundscape with En-Space enabled us to create natural-sounding reverb times with resonances better than many traditional church environments,” he noted.

“New Life Church has a large worship band with six singers,” commented Hamilton. “En-Scene allows us to place those musicians in the mix, corresponding to where they are on stage, and provide a great sense of localization to everyone across the congregation. En-Scene is incredible; you gain depth and spaciousness in your mix where you never previously had it.”

E2i Design repurposed the existing d&b audiotechnik xS-Series system, which was previously deployed at the church’s old location. The church’s xS-Series system was integrated with the DS100 and some additional d&b loudspeakers to create a full-scale, Soundscape PA.

The complete system ultimately included 5 x xS-Series 24S-D loudspeakers for the mains, 2 x 10S-D point source as extensions, 6 x 21S subwoofers, 8 x 8S loudspeakers as surrounds, and 6 x 44S loudspeakers for front fills. The system is powered by a combination of 30D and 5D amplifiers. A DS10 Audio Network Bridge Networking handles signal routing, and processing is provided via the DS100 Signal Engine running Soundscape with En-Scene and En-Space software. Half of the 8S speakers and two 24S-D were sourced from New Life Church’s earlier d&b audiotechnik installation.