Bad Weather Productions Rolls with Rocking the Daisies

One of the highlights of the South African festival season, Rocking the Daisies bloomed with the help of audio provider Bad Weather Productions.

South Africa (June 18, 2024)—South Africa’s recently held Rocking the Daisies Festival, dual-sited in Cape Town and Johannesburg, saw event production house Bad Weather Productions once again handle technical needs for the event as it has for the last decade. The festival took place across three days at Cloof Wine Estate, near Cape Town, followed by one day at SuperSport Park, Johannesburg. Acts on hand included BRIT Award-winner Stormzy, singer-songwriter Greentea Peng, U.S. rapper Denzel Curry, and pop band, The Vamps.

“It’s been an incredible journey working with Rocking the Daisies over the last 10 years, and watching it develop into one of the most diverse festivals in the country,” says Jonathan Bandli, co-founder and creative director of Bad Weather Productions. “This year, we were entrusted with handling the AV production for four stages in Cape Town and one stage in Johannesburg, making it one of our most complex projects to date.”

The resource challenges of working in Cape Town during the height of the festival season were overcome by strategically selecting specialized rental and events companies to provide equipment and support for each stage. Bad Weather Productions leveraged its relationships to handpick a team of 50-60 crew members, from lighting operators to front-of-house engineers, with teams assigned according to specialties.

The festival opted for d&b audiotechnik systems across all stages, applying V and Q series systems across a total of five stages within the two events. In both Johannesburg and Cape Town, the main stage was equipped with arrays of 16 J-Series mid-high loudspeakers per side, with flown J-Subs supplemented by ground-stacked B-Series subwoofers. On Cape Town’s Maybelline Stations stage, a d&b Q-Series system was chosen as the main PA, while the Savannah Beach Club, dedicated to showcasing local artists, opted for V-Series line arrays and V-Subs, supported by J-Infra large format subwoofers. A V-Series system was also deployed on the Heineken House stage.

Power consumption and truck footprint were significantly lowered with d&b due to the reduced weight of the loudspeakers. This saves costs on transport and diesel,” confirms Bandli. “Ensuring the stages were as efficient as possible was a priority.”

Bad Weather Productions also highlighted the consultation provided by South African professional audio supplier, Stage Audio Works, which supplied many of the companies involved in the production. “We switched the structure of the main stage to a Stageco dome this year, and therefore needed to change the position of the PA system,” explains Bandli. “Having the Stage Audio Works team there to consult around the system design and give us feedback was critical to the show’s success. I feel empowered by the support received from the Stage Audio Works team.”

With another ‘Daisies’ in the bag, Bad Weather Productions reflects on this year’s event. “As local audiences expect more and more from live performances, we are certain that company collaborations, such as those we saw at this year’s festival, are an effective way to deliver the expertise and technology required for large-scale events,” says Bandli. “It is certainly one of the most challenging events of the year, but when everything comes together there’s no better feeling.”