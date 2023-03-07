British Music Embassy is Set for SXSW 2023

in a case of supporting some of their own, UK-based Allen & Heath will have desks at SXSW's British Music Embassy stage.

Austin, TX (March 7, 2023)—South by Southwest rolls into Austin, Texas on Friday, kicking off 10 days of music, tech, film, education and culture, much as it has since 1987. The annual convocation of cool attracts industries and acts from around the world, and in a case of supporting some of their own, UK-based live sound manufacturer Allen & Heath will have a pair of consoles at the British Music Embassy stage, a venue for up-and-coming UK music stars.

There, two flagship dLive S5000 surfaces will be put to use tackling front of house and monitor mixing. Each surface will be paired with its own DM64 MixRack, featuring 128 channels of input processing and 64 configurable buses. Inputs from the stage will be fed into a DX32 modular stagebox, equipped with PRIME input modules. Allen & Heath’s proprietary gigaACE network audio protocol will handle the digital split between the two consoles, as well as shared preamp control. Aside from showcasing up-and-coming bands, the BME stage will also host multimedia events featuring experimental audiovisual performances.

It’s not the only venue in Austin that will have A&H desks on hand, however; across the street, the Sellers Underground stage will sport a 64-channel Allen & Heath Avantis console, along with a GX4816 remote stagebox.

“SXSW is always a highlight of our year and a chance to really connect with up-and-coming artists, touring engineers and music fans from every genre imaginable,” explained Allen & Heath USA marketing director Jeff Hawley. “It looks like we’ll be stepping up our presence again for 2023, with advance reports of increased dLive, Avantis, SQ, Qu and ZED deployments across Austin. Based on the positive response we had in past years around daily video reports from the show, we’ll also be continuing the trend this year and adding even more live-streamed backstage and behind-the-scenes content.”