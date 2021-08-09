Buddy Holly Hall – That’ll Be The d&b

Ballet and orchestral music may not be synonymous with Buddy Holly, but they will be exactly what the new Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences in Lubbock, Texas is known for.

Lubbock, Texas (August 9, 2021)—Ballet and orchestral music may not be synonymous with Buddy Holly but they will be exactly what the new Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences in Lubbock, Texas is known for. The new hall will be the future home of Ballet Lubbock, Lubbock Symphony Orchestra and Lubbock ISD Visual and Performing Arts—and a sizable d&b audiotechnik Y-Series loudspeaker system.

The Buddy Holly Hall features a 2,200-seat main theatre, an additional 400-seat theatre, a 5,000-square-foot multi-purpose room, and a 22,000-square-foot Dance Center. The main Helen DeVitt Jones Theater has been outfitted with a Y-Series system with ArrayProcessing. Designed by Jaffe Holden (Norwalk, CT) and installed by Hairel Enterprises (Conroe, TX), the multi-purpose nature of the venue will allow for a range of activities.

Hairel’s primary contracted responsibilities was reinforcement and playback of loudspeaker systems; supplemental reinforcement and playback loudspeaker systems; assorted mixing and processing equipment; playback and production equipment; ADA compliant audio systems; production intercom and paging system; backstage paging and program system; lobby program, paging and chime system; technical video distribution system; AV control systems; recording studio AV systems, and rehearsal room systems.

“The d&b R1remote software allows the operator to put all the amps in standby mode with the click of one button,” states Kevin Bell, project coordinator. “This eliminated the need for a sequenced breaker panel. Using ArrayProcessing presets, the orchestra level can be changed from a sloped floor with seats to an open flat floor without having to re-pin the arrays. The venue has three different front fill positions. Using R1, the correct front fills delay settings, pending deployed location, can be easily selected. Also, taking advantage of the many versatile R1 functions, the d&b speakers can be checked and logged after each event (or as often as desired) to keep up with driver fatigue, damage or failure.”

The d&b Y-Series layout is configured left, center, right with left and right arrays including 10 x Y8, 2 x Y12, 2 x Y-SUB per side; center array is configured with 8 x Y8 and 3 x Y12. Depending on the seating arrangement for a specific production or musical event in a fixed stage apron 5 x E6 and 8 x S4 point source loudspeakers for portable pit rail.