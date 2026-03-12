Church on the Move Upgrades for DSP and Speed

Church on the Move, a longtime user of SSL Live mixing consoles, has upgraded its main campus and two other locations with newer models.

Tulsa, OK (March 12, 2026)—Church on the Move (COTM), a longtime user of SSL Live mixing consoles, has upgraded its main campus and two other locations with newer models.

The 2,500-capacity Main Auditorium at COTM’s 300-acre campus in Tulsa, OK has been upgraded to a new Live L650 Plus console. Two other locations, West and Broken Arrow, have each been upgraded to Live L450 consoles.

​Johnathan Basquez, COTM’s Production Director, who started at the church as a production intern 14 years ago, noted that by replacing an SSL L500 at the FOH position with the new L650 Plus, the church no longer need to run outboard effects or plug-in servers, reducing the risk of an external equipment failure interrupting the production.

“Everything, from effects to de-essers to dynamics, is now all in the consoles,” he says. The L650 also handles monitors for the musicians and streaming.

The two new L450 consoles, which are both used to mix FOH and monitors, have replaced an L200 at Broken Arrow and an L300 at West. “They were at 99% DSP usage and when we swapped over to the new L450 consoles, that went to 49%. It gives the guys more dynamics to use and more features that they didn’t have available before. That has really helped our workflow.”

​An L500 in the 1,500-capacity auditorium at the Oneighty Youth ministry on the Tulsa campus, installed in 2015, is now being upgraded to an L550 Plus, Basquez also reports.

The SSL Live consoles at all four venues are connected to ML 32:32 MADI analog stageboxes. “The Tulsa Auditorium is running four stageboxes while the other churches are running two. They’re all running Blacklight II MADI Concentrators, he says. All the consoles also record locally.