Church Unlimited Replaces 20-Year-Old P.A.

Corpus Christi, TX (July 18, 2025)—Church Unlimited’s Corpus Christi worship facility works hard to bring its message to parishioners, but in recent years, that effort was hindered by a 20-year-old P.A. that was ready for its last rites. Looking to replace it with a new system that would meet the facility’s changing needs and expectations, the church brought in Georgia-based integrator Messenger AVL, which specializes in worship spaces.

“Church Unlimited wanted to create a feeling of width and immersion,” said Parker Gann, Senior Systems Engineer at Messenger AVL. They were working with a fixed budget and specific sonic goals—chief among them, a desire to get even coverage throughout the room while ideally using a short, visually unobtrusive array. The match for all those parameters, Gann found, was to recommend an Eastern Acoustic Works ADAPTive sound system.

Messenger AVL designed a left-center-right configuration centered around four Anna loudspeakers as mains, four Anya loudspeakers providing out fill and two AC6 column loudspeakers adding additional horizontal coverage. Bolstering that on the low end, the system included a dozen SBX218 subwoofers—six flown and six on the ground—to meet the church pastor’s request for musical, full-range bass throughout the room.

Once the hangs were in place, Messenger AVL used EAW’s ADAPTive technology to fine-tune the coverage throughout the room, focusing on providing intelligibility and balance even in difficult seating areas. The result was a low-profile, unobtrusive system that covered the congregation.

“I was floored at what the AC6s can do and the amount of space they can cover,” said Gann. “The system has so much headroom and power while barely touching the boxes. It’s incredible how the P.A. just disappears above the trim height of the production lighting. The church loves the clean aesthetic that EAW offers.”