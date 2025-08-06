Cohesion Supports 2025 Bitcoin Conference

Las Vegas, NV (August 6, 2025)—This year’s three-day Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas presented more than 400 speakers across three stages, all supported by Clair Global and Cohesion audio systems.

“Cohesion was the correct choice for several reasons,” explained FOH mixer Stewart Bennett. “The cabling structure offered the least amount of loss; it yielded maximum fidelity in this situation, even in excess of 380 feet, using the HID cabling. The sightlines were a major priority, with LED panels on five finger trusses in front of the stage, so the client needed as few obstructions as possible. With the limited trim height in the venue, it made a lot of sense to have Cohesion as the specified P.A.”

“While we were restricted with how much we could hang, Cohesion gave us a little more leeway,” said system engineer Andrew Kastrinelis. “Factoring in cable weight, amplifiers, etc., Cohesion allowed for six-deep hangs, and it covered perfectly.”

“This system was designed so thoroughly,” Bennett said. “In these corporate situations, you don’t need horsepower as much as you need coverage, reliability, fidelity and ease of operation, which all mandate having the highest level of quality of equipment.”

For the main Nakamoto stage, the primary event space, the main P.A. comprised 62 Cohesion CO10 in nine hangs of six and one of eight to account for the asymmetrical shape of the room, which featured VIP seating sections. The Mining and Genesis rooms used two ground stacks of four CO10 each on either side of the stage.

Rounding out the system, one Cohesion CP218 II+ subwoofer was placed per side in each of the three rooms. The Nakamoto room used eight Cohesion CM14 for monitoring on stage for both presenters and the live band that entertained guests during interludes; the Mining and Genesis stages used six CM14 each.

“This was my first time with the CO10, and the low end is so robust,” Bennett said. “The ability to get down to 40–50 cycles out of them really brought this thing home. I was pleased how well the CO10 was able to handle the capacity, up to 8,000 people, in that room.”