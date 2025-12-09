Colorado Church Gets New P.A. Upgrade

Octane AVL both designed and installed a new Meyer Sound P.A. system for the 1,400-seat sanctuary of Calvary Church in Aurora, CO.

Aurora, CO (December 9, 2025)—Houses of worship are among the most consistent users of installed P.A. systems, and after 18 years, the one inside Calvary Church in Aurora, CO was ready for an update. Octane AVL both designed and installed a new system for the 1,400-seat sanctuary—one that centers around a Meyer Sound Lina system.

“Everything was just outdated,” admitted Thatcher Sanders, Octane AVL’s design lead. “They had a pretty expansive production system that was still running well in their other rooms, but in the main sanctuary, they were ready to dream big. They wanted to host a full band, record and make sure people could hear clearly from front to back.” In response, Octane AVL delivered a technology upgrade that included new audio, lighting, LED and visual systems

The team modeled and tuned the system using Meyer Sound MAPP 3D. “Chris Greely, our audio engineer, and I went back and forth to make sure coverage and weight loads would work,” said Sanders. “It’s a diamond-shaped room with a long throw and parallel surfaces, so we put a lot of thought into coverage and reflections,” added Jonah Mann, Octane AVL marketing & design.

One of the first steps was addressing the acoustics, installing four-inch broadband panels across the walls to shape the sound instead of kill it. Next, the new system was installed, centering around four hangs of eight Lina line array loudspeakers with six Ultra-X20 compact point source loudspeakers providing front fill coverage. Low frequencies are powered by six 900-LFC compact low-frequency control elements, three per side in cardioid configuration. System management and optimization are handled by Galileo Galaxy 816 and 408 Network Platforms.

Identical eight-box Lina arrays are used for both the main and out fill hangs. “It’s the same array everywhere, so you get phase coherence across the entire room,” says Sanders. “It’s a very unique system. Chris, our engineer, even experimented with left-right stereo placement across the pairs so there’s complete stereo coverage everywhere in the room.”

For Calvary Church, the difference was immediate. “It’s night and day,” says pastor and worship leader Ian Dizon. “Our old system had a lot of reflections and dead spots; with the new one, the clarity is remarkable. Every instrument is clear, and the low end through the subs is amazing. The room feels like it’s a different building.”