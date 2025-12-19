DAS Teams with Titan Builders to Benefit Veterans Trust

DAS Audio recently donated audio systems helped transform the industrial offices of Titan Builders’ new Fort Lauderdale headquarters into an experiential social and sensory experience.

Fort Lauderdale, FL (December 19, 2025)—DAS Audio recently donated audio systems helped transform the industrial offices of Titan Builders’ new Fort Lauderdale headquarters into an experiential social and sensory experience.

For the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Titan’s new HQ, the company held a special event to benefit The Veterans Trust, complete with racing simulators, immersive audio and more, all with an eye to raising funds for veterans and first responders. Guests moved between simulators, food and drink stations, and networking lounges, each zone powered with DAS Audio systems tuned to the environment.

The audio system design and integration was led by Steven Harger of Mainline Marketing, a DAS Audio distributor that has been involved with The Veterans Trust since its early days. When Harger learned about the plans for the open house, he immediately saw an opportunity to augment the concept with better audio.

“The idea was to turn a concrete office into a place people wanted to stay and enjoy, not just once, but as part of future events,” said Harger. “It had to feel like entertainment, not just a workspace—and that’s where DAS Audio came in.”

To bring the vision to life, Harger deployed a mix of Artec Series loudspeakers, complemented by Action and Quantum series subwoofers to even coverage in a room built from concrete block, while keeping the aesthetic clean and discrete.

With minimal tuning and prep time, the system was tuned to the space, and according to Harger, quickly became a long-term asset for the Titan Builders team, which will use the systems to host networking events, presentations and community activations in the future.

“It’s about gratitude,” said Harger. “About using your time, knowledge, and network to give back. I’m proud we got to be part of something that not only sounded great, but meant something.”